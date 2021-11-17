The FA has accused former Everton midfielder Gareth Barry with an agent breach.

The Football Association has punished former Everton midfielder Gareth Barry with breaking intermediary regulations.

Barry, who formerly worked for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and West Bromwich Albion, is accused of breaking rules concerning “the ownership and/or finance of Swindon Town FC.”

The indictment comes after the League Two team, former owner and chairman Lee Power, and First Touch Pro Management and its corporate director Michael Standing were charged in April and are still facing charges.

“The FA has now charged Gareth Barry in relation to breaches of the FA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, in addition to the existing proceedings against Swindon Town FC, Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management, and Michael Standing, according to a statement released by the FA on Tuesday evening.

“Gareth Barry is also accused of breaking intermediary restrictions in respect to Swindon Town FC’s ownership and/or funding.

“Swindon Town FC, Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management, Michael Standing, and Gareth Barry have until December 1, 2021 to respond to their allegations.”

Roberto Martinez signed Barry in 2013 and he made the move permanent at the end of that season, soon establishing himself as a popular character among the fans.

However, in August 2017, the former England international left the Blues to join West Bromwich Albion in pursuit of greater playing time.

Barry left Goodison Park with 155 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, and with 653 appearances in the Premier League, he holds the record for the most appearances in Premier League history.