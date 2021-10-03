The extraordinary story of LJLA, from a farmhouse to an international airport.

Following the relaxation of travel restrictions, Liverpool John Lennon Airport has seen an increase in the number of vacationers returning in recent months.

Over 43,000 travelers passed through the airport last week to board flights to popular vacation destinations including as Malaga, Alicante, Palma, and Portugal.

However, many people who pass through the airport may be unaware that it is one of the UK’s oldest functioning airports, having opened in 1933 as a converted farmhouse.

Speke Airport, as it was originally known, was constructed on the grounds of Speke Hall, with Chapel House Farm serving as the terminal and control tower, complete with a state-of-the-art dormer window for increased visibility.

By the late 1930s, air traffic from Liverpool was taking off, and demand for Irish Sea crossings was increasing.

During WWII, when Liverpool was the most heavily attacked city outside of London, the airport played an important role.

Military aircraft were built on-site at both the Rootes and Lockheed aircraft facilities, with hard surface runways replacing grass strips to accommodate larger and heavier planes.

The city seized ownership of Speke Airport at midnight on January 1, 1962, when the government relinquished authority and prepared development plans.

The first action taken by the council was to construct a long-overdue new runway to the south of Speke Hall.

The new runway was inaugurated by Prince Philip in 1966, allowing Liverpool to become the first airport in the world to operate 24 hours a day.

By 1974, Manchester’s Ringway Airport had advanced significantly, and the future of Speke Airport appeared dismal, with the council voting to close it permanently and redevelop the property for housing.

A compromise with Merseyside County Council averted the crisis, signaling the start of a new era for the airport.

Following the collapse of the 1930s facility, a new modern passenger terminal adjacent to the runway on the Southern Airfield site opened in 1986.

The airport was privatized in 1990, with British Aerospace retaining a 76% stake in the new firm.