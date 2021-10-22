The experiment of electric scooters in Liverpool has been extended until March 2022.

Despite ongoing safety worries, Liverpool’s e-scooter trial has been hailed as a success.

The trial scheme, which is run in collaboration with Voi, Europe’s top e-scooter operator, has been extended for another six months, until March 2022.

The trial has proven to be one of the most popular and successful in Europe, according to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council, and the operator.

A recent user survey, according to the Combined Authority, strengthened the trial’s environmental credentials, with 42 percent of leased users saying that having access to scooters had substituted a car travel.

According to a statement on the Combined Authority website, Liverpool residents and visitors have logged roughly 2.3 million kilometers and 1.4 million trips on the vehicles since the trial began last October.

One-fourth of scooter riders use them to travel to work, go to the gym, shop, or meet up with friends, according to the report.

Since the trial began, an estimated 600,000 short automobile excursions have been substituted with tours about the city by people riding Voi e-scooters, resulting in the emission of over 328 tonnes of CO2.

Only the council-run leased e-scooters – with a top speed of 15mph – are permissible to use on public roads, as they are in other towns and cities taking part in the trial.

Despite this, others have criticized scooter use in the city as dangerous, with tales of scooters being left strewn across the street, making areas of the city a “no go area” for many blind and partially sighted individuals.

Concerns have also been raised about persons riding scooters on sidewalks, riding carelessly, or riding while inebriated.

British Transport Police in Merseyside detained a person on suspicion of drink-driving while riding an E-scooter earlier this month.

There have also been allegations of more than one person riding a scooter at the same time, as well as younger children, both of which are not permitted.

The combined authority outlined actions they had taken to cooperate closely in response to some of the criticisms.