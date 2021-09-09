The execution of John Henry Ramirez in Texas has been halted by the Supreme Court on religious grounds.

The Supreme Court of the United States has stopped the execution of a death row inmate who claimed his religious freedom would be infringed if his pastor was not allowed to touch him as he was given a lethal injection.

The reprieve, which came three hours before John Henry Ramirez was scheduled to be killed on Wednesday, is the latest chapter in the dispute in Texas and other states over the role of religious counselors in the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Ramirez, 37, stabbed Pablo Castro, a 46-year-old Corpus Christie convenience store worker, 29 times on July 19, 2004. He fled to Mexico, but three and a half years later was apprehended. Two other ladies who were involved in the robberies were found guilty on lesser offenses.

Seth Kretzer, Ramirez’s lawyer, claimed that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was infringing on Ramirez’s First Amendment right to practice religion by refusing to allow Ramirez’s pastor, Dana Moore, to touch him and say prayers during his execution, an argument that had previously been rejected by lower courts.

The execution of John Henry Ramirez, who was slated to be executed tonight by the state of Texas, has been postponed by the Supreme Court. The court also agreed to do a merits review of the case later this fall. https://t.co/kRuKbPBDSl

9 September 2021 — Ruth Graham (@publicroad)

The request to grasp his hand, touch his shoulder, or touch his foot was made to treat the condemned man “with a certain level of decency,” according to Moore.

“It is unfriendly to religion,” Kretzer argued in court records, adding that it was “denying religious exercise at the precise moment it is most needed—when someone is transitioning from this world to the next.”

Castro, on the other hand, “didn’t get afforded such pleasantries and things like having a chaplain present,” according to Mark Skurka, the senior prosecutor in Ramirez’s trial.

In April 2021, a two-year restriction on spiritual counselors in Texas’ death chamber was lifted, while no personal contact or prayers shouted aloud during the execution are permitted.

Direct contact poses a security concern, according to Texas jail officials, and vocalized prayers could be disruptive.

