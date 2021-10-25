The excitement about Puppy’s new “fabulous” fur jacket has gone viral.

After his owner published the video only yesterday, a dog’s comically enthusiastic reaction to donning a white fur jacket has gone viral.

Blarf, a one-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, was photographed running about his kitchen in his magnificent apparel, following his owner up and down and clearly flaunting his jacket in the process.

They captioned the video on Reddit, “I put a jacket on my pup and I can’t get over how excited he is.” The post has received over 34,000 votes in just one day.

The garment wasn’t designed for the dog, despite the fact that it fit him well. Instead, it was his owner’s $10 Amazon-ordered Halloween outfit. They wrote, “It looks better on Blarf.”

Blarf, according to his owner, often wants to wear hoodies and jackets when it becomes cold outside in the winter. “He is a Ridgeback, and they get quite cold in the winter,” they wrote. “This gentleman has always worn hoodies and actually carries them to put on when he gets too cold.”

Rhodesian Ridgebacks are considered to have originated in South Africa, making them more accustomed to hotter climates. Tribes used dogs with a ridge of hair running down their backs for hunting, and when immigrants arrived in the 1500s and 1600s, the dogs were mated with a variety of breeds, including Great Danes and mastiffs.

I put a jacket on my dog, and he is giddy with delight. fromaww Ridgeback’s short coats, according to VCA Hospitals, “offer little protection against chilly conditions.” Although he looked amazing in the jacket and enjoyed wearing it in the video, his owner claimed that he soon became weary of it. “This is a human jacket that doesn’t fit well, but he liked it better outside,” they wrote. “However, it wasn’t breathable, so he got too hot and we took it off.” “I’ll have to look for something a little lighter.” Users on Reddit hurried to congratulate Blarf on his fashion display, finding amusement in his exuberance.

“Well, you’ll have to get the dog a tiara as well,” one person joked.

“Someone looks fantastic,” said another.

