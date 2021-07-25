The evolution of Liverpool’s oddest street

Lark Lane is one of Liverpool’s most popular streets, and this bohemian sanctuary has evolved significantly over time.

If you want to idle away a day and take in the ambiance, ‘The Lane,’ best known for its thriving bar and restaurant scene, features everything from trendy cocktail bars to traditional pubs.

You’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to food, with brunches, curry houses, and Parisian-inspired eateries all available.

With each new business that joins the street and gives it a new character, the face of Lark Lane has surely evolved throughout the years.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the quirky charm that is so distinctive to this part of South Liverpool.

Lark Lane has a distinct personality that is unlike any other street in the city, thanks to its diverse stores and regular market.

The street used to be home to a local police station, whose ornate structure is now a community center.

The roadway has undergone another shift in recent months as a result of changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

As companies began to reopen and welcome customers again, Liverpool City Council enacted new regulations that allowed them to trade safely.

This included permitting pubs and restaurants on the street to extend their service to tables on the pavements, as well as additional on-street dining.

Keith’s Wine Bar and Maranto’s are two businesses on the street that feel like they’ve been around for a long time. Even old favorites have gotten a makeover with a fresh coat of paint and a new style over the years.

Other recent additions to the street, such as The Old School House and Doogles Donuts, have only recently opened but are quickly becoming popular.

Over the years, Lark Lane has seen some notable exits, including the closure of Waller’s and the transformation of Bier into Love & Rockets.

Lark Lane became a part of the Liverpool Without last summer, joining the likes of Castle Street and Bold Street.