The evidence that support the likelihood of a delay in ending England’s lockdown

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is anticipated to announce a postponement of the ultimate relaxing of coronavirus restrictions in England, which was scheduled for June 21.

Increased case rates and hospital admissions are likely to have convinced ministers of the wisdom of deferring the last stage of the road map’s unlocking from lockdown.

The Delta version of Covid-19, which was initially detected in India, currently accounts for up to 96 percent of new cases — with a 60 percent increased risk of household transmission as compared to the Alpha variant, which was discovered in Kent last year.

And, despite the fact that the vaccination deployment is projected to have avoided over 14,000 deaths among older persons, just under half of all adults in England are not completely vaccinated.

The Government has stated that the decision to lift restrictions will be based on four criteria: whether the vaccine rollout is proceeding successfully; whether evidence indicates vaccines are reducing hospitalizations and deaths among those who have been vaccinated; whether infection rates do not threaten an unsustainable surge in hospital cases; and whether the Government’s assessment of the risks is accurate.

According to these four tests, the most recent data presents a mixed picture:

– Vaccine distribution

In England, approximately 34.7 million initial doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered — the equivalent of 78.5 percent of the adult population.

Additional 25.2 million second doses have been administered, resulting in 57.0 percent of persons aged 18 and older being fully vaccinated.

The Government has stated that it intends to deliver both doses of vaccine to all people aged 50 and above by June 21, and to deliver the first dose to all adults by the end of July.

Vaccine uptake, on the other hand, varies by age group.

According to the most recent data available from NHS England, 91.8 percent of people aged 80 and above have had both doses of vaccine — implying that 8.2 percent, or almost one in 12, have not received both doses.