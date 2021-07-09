The eviction moratorium clock is ticking for the 7 million tenants who are behind on their rent.

According to a recent US Census report, the government eviction moratorium is slated to expire at the end of the month, raising fears about the destiny of the 7 million tenants who are still behind on their rent.

In reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC enacted an eviction moratorium to safeguard tenants who were unable to pay their rent. The moratorium’s expiration date has been set for July 31, with the purpose of making it “the final extension of the moratorium.”

Some renters are so afraid of being evicted that they won’t even read the mail, according to Danien Johnson, who runs the Alexandria Eviction Prevention Partnership in Northern Virginia and also works as a social service provider with ALIVE!

She explained, “We get a lot of people who just can’t do anything.” “They refuse to pick up the phone. The landlord may even contact them to assist them.”

The government is under increasing pressure to provide tenants and landlords with emergency rental relief. Efforts to provide $46 billion in emergency rental aid and to prevent eviction cases from going to court have been stepped up. However, there are times when tenants, landlords, and agents do not work well together.

Only $1.5 billion of the initial $25 billion in emergency help had been spent by the end of May, according to the Treasury Department. More money has started to come since then, but it has taken months for state and local governments to get their programs up and running.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Urban Institute, more than half of tenants and 40% of small landlords are unaware of the emergency rental assistance program, which is accessible until September.

According to Gene Sperling, a senior counselor to Biden, the country is in a race against time, with emergency rental assistance only trickling out.

“We are requesting that our states and local governments do everything possible to fill that hole as quickly as possible,” he said. “Some are stepping up their game admirably. Some people are lagging behind. However, we must all improve.”