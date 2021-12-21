The ‘everyone’s favorite’ photographer was always eager to assist others.

An 88-year-old amateur photographer has been hailed as a “wonderful person” who always wanted to help others.

Darrell Cooper, from Widnes, died in hospital earlier this month after contracting covid and succumbing to pneumonia.

Darrell, who was well-known around Widnes town centre for his ever-present grin and love of photographing sporting and civic events, will be remembered in a service at Widnes Crematorium on Birchfield Road at noon on Monday, January 10.

Colleen Mullally, Darrell’s friend and hairdresser, has detailed how her family’s friendship with him blossomed over the last 25 years, from a basic haircut to looking out for him in his final years and visiting him in his final days, following his death.

Colleen Mullally, whose son Anthony Mullally’s professional rugby career began with Darrell’s beloved Widnes Vikings, said she wanted to get the word out about Darrell’s funeral so that people could contribute any memories or stories from his long life, and so that she could make proper arrangements for his wake.

She said she wants to make his funeral “as special as possible” and that she would like to see a bench with his name put at the stadium, adding that Darrell gave £200 to the Vikings club when it went bankrupt.

Colleen told The Washington Newsday that she first met Darrell 25 years ago at Mullally’s Barbers in Warrington Market, which was “the only time he’s paid for a haircut,” and the two became good friends over the years.

Darrell, an enthusiastic amateur photographer and a die-hard Widnes fan, noticed the rugby photos on the salon walls and volunteered to take them as a favor if Colleen ever needed them.

Darrell’s photographic art may now be found on the walls of Mullally’s Barbers in Widnes.

Colleen’s daughter did her first haircut at the age of 10 with Darrell as a willing participant, cementing his place in the family’s loves and memories.

“Everyone adored Darrell,” she added.

“I had a few rugby images on the wall and we got talking about it, how he likes Widnes and photographs,” Colleen recalled of their first meeting.

“‘If you,’ he said.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”