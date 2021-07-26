The Everyman and Playhouse theatres in Liverpool will host a variety of news broadcasts and events.

The Everyman and Playhouse theatres in Liverpool have announced a slew of new productions coming to their facilities in the coming months.

The theatres, which have been staple locations in Liverpool’s entertainment scene since the coronavirus limitations were abolished, are now able to stage a variety of in-person events.

The announcement listed a variety of shows, ranging from drag acts to murder mystery dinners, so there was something for everyone.

Liverpool will host a seaside summer event complete with deckchairs and fish and chips.

There’s a lot going on at the Everyman and Playhouse in the coming months, and we’ve compiled a list of all the new additions below.

The new event ‘Cheese School,’ in conjunction with Liverpool Cheese Club, will kick off the new itinerary.

On a weekly basis, the club hosts a series of “cheese nights” at the Everyman. ‘Cheese Club’ gives you the chance to learn everything there is to know about cheese, including how it’s created, what to eat it with, and what kind of drink it goes best with.

On Tuesday, August 17th, a series of cheese-themed activities will begin with ‘Women & Cheese.’ ‘Summer Cheese & Wine’ will be held in September, followed by ‘Autumn Cheese & Wine’ in October, and ‘Christmas is approaching’ in November.

Each individual session costs £30. Tickets and more information can be found here.

This summer, the historical tour ‘The Streets Where We Live’ will provide a comprehensive overview of the city.

The walking tour is in conjunction with historian Laurence Westgaph and is presented by Falling Doors theatre and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse theatres.

‘The Streets Where We Live’ explores the significance of the slave trade in the creation of Liverpool, with the goal of uncovering new realities about the city’s streets. The tour includes live performances in response to what is discovered, and it offers a fresh perspective on the city’s landmarks, monuments, and street names.

RJ Lloyd, Ashleigh Nugent, Marj Morgan, and Paislie Reid are among the area creatives whose work is included on the instructive walking tours.

The tour will take place every day from Wednesday, August 18 through Sunday, August 29, at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends, starting at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. The trips begin in the city center, and ticket holders will be alerted. “The summary has come to an end.”