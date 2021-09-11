The evacuation of Nowzad workers to Pakistan was described by Pen Farthing as “truly mind-blowing.”

Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine, said he is “so bloody thrilled” that his animal shelter workers made it out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Last month, Paul “Pen” Farthing, who was forced to leave his Afghan team behind due to turbulent situations in Kabul, described their arrival in Pakistan as “absolutely mind-blowing.”

He declared his Operation Ark attempt to transfer staff and animals from Kabul’s Nowzad shelter out of the country a “total success” on Twitter.

The Nowzad personnel are “currently securely in Islamabad and in the custody of the British High Commission!” according to Mr Farthing. Right now, I’m so freaking happy!”

“This is truly mind-blowing,” he added. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

Mr Farthing said he had seen photos of the workers after they arrived, and their smiles “simply tell you everything you need to know.”

The Afghan employees had hand-reared scores of rescued animals but were unable to depart during the rapid mass evacuation when foreign soldiers withdrew from the country nearly two decades after US forces deposed the Taliban in 2001.

“Pleased that Nowzad’s Afghan personnel, who were called for evacuation, successfully crossed the border into Pakistan today,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted. Our staff from @ukinpakistan is aiding them, and we hope to welcome them to the UK in the coming days.”

Mr Farthing has been working to help 68 Nowzad animal shelter personnel and family members, including 25 children and one newborn infant, relocate from Afghanistan since his return to England at the end of August.

Despite widespread popular support, the Operation Ark effort has sparked controversy.

Mr Farthing’s most radical supporters, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, have “taken up too much time” from senior officers.

Mr Farthing also expressed regret for leaving an expletive-laced message for a Government aide while attempting to complete the evacuation.