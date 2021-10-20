The European Union bestows the Human Rights Prize on Alexei Navalny, escalating tensions with Russia.

In a blow to the Kremlin, the European Union gave its top human rights prize to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Wednesday.

The EPP party announced on Twitter that the European Parliament had chosen the Russian lawmaker for the Sakharov Prize. According to the Associated Press, the EPP is the largest and oldest group in the European Parliament, representing Christian Democrats.

“Free Alexei Navalny, Mr. Putin. Europe demands his — and all other political detainees’ — release “In a tweet, the group stated.

Navalny was detained in Russia earlier this year after returning from a trip to Germany. He was in Germany for treatment and recovery after being poisoned by a Soviet-era nerve toxin while on a Russian domestic flight.

According to the Associated Press, by granting Navalny the human rights medal, the EU has certainly aggravated an already tense relationship with Russia. Relations between Russia and the EU have been tense for years, particularly since Moscow invaded Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist war in eastern Ukraine.

Following Russia’s handling of Navalny, the issue has only become worse. The EU has demanded his immediate and unconditional release, accusing him of being imprisoned for political reasons.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Six senior Russian officials were sanctioned by the EU last year for their alleged participation in the Navalny poisoning. Russia has denied having anything to do with the poisoning.

The 50,000-euro ($582,000) Sakharov Prize will be presented during the European Parliament’s Strasbourg session on December 15th.

A group of Afghan women, including human rights activists, a journalist, and cultural leaders, had also been nominated for the Sakharov Prize. The organisation was seen as a strong contender for the award, as the situation of Afghan women has resurfaced since the Taliban seized power following the United States’ military withdrawal from the nation at the end of August.

Despite initial claims to defend women’s rights, particularly in education, the Taliban have been chastised, including by the United Nations, for failing to follow through on those promises.

Jeanine Anez, a Bolivian politician and former interim president who is currently imprisoned, was also considered for the award. Anez was in charge of serving. This is a condensed version of the information.