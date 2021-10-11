The Euromillions teen winner who has relocated to Liverpool from Dubai.

A Euromillions Lotto winner has relocated to Liverpool and admits to spending the majority of her time there.

Jane Park, a former Edinburgh office clerk, won the £1 million prize when she was still a teenager in 2013.

According to Edinburgh Live, she confirmed on Instagram that she now spends 90% of her time in Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was previously imprisoned in Dubai before returning to her home in Edinburgh.

“I am currently 90% of the time stationed in Liverpool,” Jane stated on the social media platform.

“Any promos, adverts, or anything is sent to me, if it gets to Edinburgh, I won’t get it for a while.”

Jane Park moved from being an ordinary girl to one of Edinburgh’s most recognizable faces after winning the £1 million prize in 2013.

She won the £1 million reward after purchasing her first lottery ticket at the age of 17 and has been spending the money ever since.

Six years later, at the age of 25, she continues to tempt followers with photos of her jet-setting lifestyle, which includes stays at the opulent Versace hotel.

She has spent some of her riches on plastic surgery, including a breast operation, since receiving the large award.

She also traveled to Turkey in June 2017 for a bum lift, which resulted in a terrible allergic response for the socialite.

Jane hasn’t always been overjoyed with her success, despite appearing to be pleased with the look it has given her.

She has stated that winning the lottery “ruined” her life, claiming that she was too young to win at the age of 17.

Jane Park was one of many influencers and celebrities who moved to Dubai in December as lockdown restrictions intensified, according to Edinburgh Live earlier this year.

She had indicated at the time that she might never return to Edinburgh after ‘falling in love’ with the UAE, but she confirmed her departure in March.