The Euro 2020 rapper pounces on a £43,000 dilapidated deal in the Anfield market.

Residents of a Liverpool street may be startled to learn that the new owner of a terraced house on their doorstep is a well-known artist who has performed in front of tens of thousands of people at major venues.

Following the release of the official anthem for England’s Euro campaign, rapper Krept has been busy expanding his commercial portfolio by adding real estate to the mix.

And the musician, who is one half of the MOBO award-winning hip-hop combo Krept & Konan, has just executed an intriguing market move by purchasing a run-down house in Anfield for just £43,000.

At auction, Krept purchased the property and began the process of transforming it into a home share.

After five months, he is optimistic about making a profit on his investment.

He spent a total of £75,000 on the property, which is now fully rented and bringing him £1,150 a month in rent, leaving him with a healthy profit.

By taking out a mortgage based on the revised valuation of the three-bedroom property, he expects to recoup his whole investment.

“By upgrading it, I’ve pushed the value up, which means I’m ready to pull out all my money and reinvest in another property,” Krept explained.

“It’s practically a free house,” says the narrator.

“Even with a £250 monthly mortgage and other expenses, I’ll make a decent profit.”

The singer already has his own record company, Play Dirty, and has collaborated on numerous projects with his singing partner, Olé, who co-wrote England’s Euro football anthem (We Are England).

Krept, whose real name is Casyo Johnson, is now looking to expand his horizons even further as he strives for success on and off the stage.

Last year, the 31-year-old became a father for the first time, and he says he’s always seeking for new challenges.

“I’m always thinking about the future and what I’ll leave behind for the following generation,” he continued.

“I also consider the worst-case scenario. What if I lose my voice and am unable to rap?

“That energizes me.”

