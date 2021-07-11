The Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium could be invaded by flying ants.

The Met Office has released a “forecast” that might wreak havoc on England’s quest for Euro glory in Sunday’s final against Italy: millions of flying ants are expected to take to the skies this weekend, with Wembley among them.

Weather conditions are excellent for the insects to mate while in flight around England for about three months each summer.

This, of course, covers north-west London, and the phenomena was demonstrated in spectacular manner on Friday when the Met Office tweeted weather radar photographs of enormous swarms of flying ants around London, in addition to rain clouds.

“Our radar is picking up more than just #rain this morning – it’s actually insects!” the Met Office remarked.

“There are a few rain showers, but the majority of the echoes are insects.”

In the aftermath of the photo, insect experts predicted that the ants will annoy players and spectators alike at the Euro 2020 final, and that they would also likely appear on center court for the Wimbledon finals this weekend.

The swarms, according to Adam Hart, a professor of science communication at the University of Gloucestershire and a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, signaled the start of the flying ant season this year.

“If things are good on Sunday, there may be more than three lions on jerseys at Wembley and all throughout the country,” Professor Hart remarked.