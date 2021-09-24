The EU warns Russia about election interference after a cyberattack by a German federal agency.

The European Union issued a warning to Russia not to intervene in elections after a cyberattack on a German federal agency, just as Germans were prepared for the weekend’s parliamentary vote, according to the Associated Press.

The statement was made on Friday by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who warned Russia against allowing hackers to access databases or disseminate disinformation in some of the EU’s 27 member countries.

In a statement, Borrell added that “some EU member states have noticed hostile cyber actions, collectively dubbed Ghostwriter, and linked these to the Russian state.”

“Such acts are intolerable because they want to jeopardize our integrity and security, democratic values and principles, and the essential functioning of our democracies,” added Borrell. “The European Union will revisit this matter at subsequent sessions and consider taking additional steps,” says the statement.

The German authorities also revealed that the hacking organization Ghostwriter has recently targeted federal and state employees with cyberattacks.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Several members of parliament, government officials, politicians, media workers, and civil society, according to Borrell, have been targeted in the attacks. He didn’t say which countries were involved.

He stated that the EU and its member countries “strongly condemn these destructive cyber actions, which all parties involved must promptly put an end to.” We urge the Russian Federation to follow the rules of responsible internet behavior.”

The Federal Statistical Office, which also administers the election on Sunday, was hit by a hack on Friday, according to German security experts.

The hack seems to have targeted a development server used for the national census, rather than electoral infrastructure, according to Marek Wede, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

“As far as we can tell at the time, the internal election server was unaffected by this incident, and so the federal election is not in jeopardy,” he stated.

Germany protested to Russia earlier this month over data theft efforts from parliamentarians, which it feared could have been part of a plan to spread disinformation ahead of the election.

Ghostwriter has been “combining conventional cyberattacks with disinformation and influence operations,” according to the Berlin Foreign Ministry, and activities targeting Germany had been spotted “for some time.”

They involve, among other things, the use of phishing emails to get personal login information.