The EU is ‘slow to engage’ in resolving difficulties raised by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Eustice is a character in the novel Eustice by Eustic

In the midst of ongoing disagreements over post-Brexit border arrangements, Environment Secretary George Eustice has labeled a situation in which British-made sausages could not be sold in Northern Ireland as “bonkers.”

Mr Eustice claimed that the EU had been “slow to engage” in efforts to resolve issues ahead of the end of a grace period in the UK-EU agreement that permits Northern Irish retailers to continue selling chilled meats such as sausages and mince.

However, Brussels has warned that it will act “firmly and resolutely” to ensure that the UK honors its responsibilities under the Northern Ireland Protocol and does not grant an extension unilaterally at the end of June.

Mr. Eustice said on Tuesday that he had “no idea” why the EU enforced “idiosyncratic” limits on chilled meat transportation.

“I suppose it has something to do with the impression that they can’t really trust someone who isn’t from the EU to manufacture sausages,” he told LBC.

“I believe that is absurd. I believe we have a very good sausage sector in this country, and we have the greatest food hygiene regulations in the world.”

“There’s no problem with our sausages or our chicken nuggets,” he insisted.

The EU is concerned that goods from Northern Ireland will be allowed to access the single market.

“We are warning (that) you signed an agreement, you have to implement it,” former French European minister and MEP Nathalie Loiseau told Today. Otherwise, there are legal measures we can take to safeguard our single market.”

In a piece for the Daily Telegraph, European Commission deputy president Maros Sefcovic claimed the EU would “not be hesitant” in taking action to ensure the UK kept its international obligations.

By unilaterally increasing grace periods in the Protocol on supermarket products and deliveries, Britain has already enraged Brussels.

Mr Sefcovic said the commission would not allow any more failures of compliance by London ahead of meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost on Wednesday to discuss the Protocol’s implementation.

