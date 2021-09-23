The EU is pressuring smartphone manufacturers to use USB-C cables to charge their devices.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union pushed smartphone manufacturers to utilize USB-C connections to charge their devices, announcing plans to require the smartphone sector to reduce the number of ports to just one.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has proposed new laws that would compel businesses to use USB-C charging cords, which many manufacturers have already begun to use.

Apple is one of the most vocal opponents to the proposed move, claiming that limiting charging cords would stifle future innovation and, as a result, dissatisfy customers, according to the Associated Press. Apple’s iPhones use the Lightning charging port, which is the company’s own design, but later iPhone models come with converter cables that can plug into USB-C outlets.

According to the commission, the average EU resident has at least three types of chargers and uses two of them frequently, but 38 percent of consumers stated they couldn’t charge their phones because they didn’t have access to the necessary cable at least once.

While many may rejoice at the reduced number of cables required to charge their cellphones, the EU also hopes to cut the 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste generated by Europeans each year, according to the Associated Press.

Last year, the EU sold 420 million mobile phones and other portable electronic gadgets.

The proposed guidelines also call for standardizing fast charging technology and providing consumers the option of buying new devices with or without a charger, saving consumers an estimated 250 million euros ($293 million) every year, according to the EU.

The EU’s executive Commission is pushing the issue after striving for more than a decade to persuade the sector to adopt a unified standard—efforts that reduced dozens of various charging plugs to a handful.

"Chargers provide electricity to all of our most important electrical devices. As the number of devices on the market grows, so does the number of chargers available, many of which are either non-interchangeable or unnecessary. Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, stated, "We are putting an end to that." "With our plan, European customers will be able to charge all of their portable electronics with a single charger — a significant step forward."