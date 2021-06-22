The EU is looking into Google’s advertising technology because of competition concerns.

EU authorities are looking into Google’s advertising technology, citing fears that the company is distorting competition.

The European Commission’s latest antitrust probe will look at whether the company has broken competition rules by favoring its own online display advertising technology services over competitors.

Google’s use of data for advertising on websites and applications will be scrutinized as well, to see if the corporation unjustly restricts competitor access to such data and keeps it for its own use.

“Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetise their online services,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU commission’s competition chief and executive vice president for digital.

“Google collects data for the aim of targeted advertising, sells ad space, and functions as an online advertising intermediary.

“As a result, Google is present at practically every stage of the online display advertising supply chain.

“We are concerned that Google has made it more difficult for competitors in the so-called ad tech stack to compete.”

Other major aspects of Google’s burgeoning advertising business will be scrutinized, including YouTube adverts and Google’s planned modifications to third-party cookies in the Chrome web browser, which many publishers rely on for revenue.

The move comes after many EU investigations investigating Google’s market dominance in recent years.

The European Commission fined Google 1.49 billion euros (£1.27 billion) in March 2019 for including restrictive conditions in contracts with third-party websites that prevented competitors from running their search ads on these sites.

“Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products every day to reach new customers and fund their websites,” a Google spokeswoman said.

“They pick them because they’re cost-effective and competitive.

“We will continue to work with the European Commission in a friendly manner to respond to their inquiries and demonstrate the value of our goods to European businesses and consumers.”