The EU has stated that it will consider taking “bold steps.” to decrease border checks at the Irish Sea to a bare minimum

The EU is willing to take “bold efforts” to reduce the number of inspections required at the Irish Sea border after Brexit to a “absolute minimum,” according to a European Commission vice president.

Maros Sefcovic said the EU was willing to allow permanent flexibilities to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol if the UK reciprocated by displaying a commitment to the “full and faithful” execution of the arrangements.

The EU’s senior Brexit negotiator’s visit in front of MLAs comes amid ongoing disagreements about the Protocol, which has established economic hurdles between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The agreements, which were reached between the EU and the UK in order to keep the island of Ireland’s land border open, have resulted in a slew of new checks and limits on goods crossing from the United Kingdom into Northern Ireland.

Our approach has always been, and continues to be, solution-focused, constructive, and adaptable.

Technical discussions are taking place between London and Brussels to attempt to find methods to minimize red tape.

Mr. Sefcovic stated that the Protocol’s rhetoric needed to be “de-dramatized.”

“If the UK Government demonstrates a clear and real commitment to fully execute the protocol,” he continued, “we are willing to contemplate taking strong steps.”

A ban on chilled meats from the United Kingdom entering Northern Ireland is set to take effect later this week, while the EU has indicated that it is willing to agree a UK request to prolong a temporary exemption period for another three months to allow time to find an alternative solution.

Mr Sefcovic told MLAs during his virtual appearance that he was not in a position to formally confirm the extension’s approval, but that he was “certain” that a solution would be found in the next 48 hours.

He described the Protocol as the “sole viable approach” for keeping the Irish land border open after the long Brexit divorce negotiations.

Since then, according to a senior European official, there has been no feasible option. (This is a brief piece.)