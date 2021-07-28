The EU has put a halt to legal proceedings against the United Kingdom over the Brexit arrangement in Northern Ireland.

The European Commission has put on hold legal action against the United Kingdom over the implementation of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland agreement in the hopes of finding answers to unresolved difficulties.

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has sought significant modifications to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a component of the accord he negotiated, claiming that “we cannot continue on as we are.”

He proposed a “standstill” phase during which the current grace periods would be preserved and legal action taken by the EU against the UK would be suspended while adjustments are agreed.

On Tuesday, a European Commission spokeswoman said the legal action pause will be used to review the UK’s proposals from last week.

“While the EU will not revise the Protocol, we stand ready to discuss all difficulties arising in the Protocol’s practical implementation in a spirit of good faith and cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

“In the coming weeks, it is critical that we continue to have meaningful dialogues.

“With regard to the request for a halt, the Commission will carefully consider the UK’s revised proposals, following the relevant consultation procedures both internally and with the European Parliament.

“At this time, we have chosen not to go to the next step of the infringement procedure, which began in March, in order to allow the required space to deliberate on these difficulties and identify long-term solutions to the Protocol’s implementation.”

“We have got a constructive response from the Commission in response to our request for a halt on existing arrangements,” a UK government spokesman said.

“In the next weeks, we look forward to meeting with the EU to discuss the suggestions in our Command Paper.

“As we stated in last week’s Command Paper, considerable revisions are required to maintain the Protocol’s long-term viability.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which was included in the UK-EU divorce agreement, effectively retains Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

This entails checks on goods entering the single market from the United Kingdom, and in some cases, prohibitions on products that do not conform with EU laws.

The Protocol was established to. “Summary ends.”