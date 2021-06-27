The EU has imposed sanctions on Belarus in order to punish Lukashenko and his allies.

Belarus has been hit with economic sanctions by the European Union in response to a “escalation of significant human rights breaches,” including the incarceration of journalist Roman Protasevich.

The sanctions are directed at President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies, as well as the economy.

On May 23, dissident journalist Protasevich was detained after Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk.

Potash, a common fertilizer element, tobacco sector exports, and petroleum products are among the industries targeted by the penalties announced on Thursday.

The EU said in a statement that trade in petroleum products, potassium chloride (‘potash,’) and commodities used in the production or processing of tobacco products is limited.

Sales of equipment and software that can be used to monitor the internet and phone calls are also prohibited to Belarus under the sanctions.

Belarus’ access to EU capital markets has been restricted, and payments from the European Investment Bank to the country’s public sector have been blocked.

Since Lukashenko, labeled Europe’s last dictator, won a sixth term in August in allegedly rigged elections, the EU has increasingly tightened sanctions.

Since the Ryanair incident, especially over the country’s alleged use of migrants to pressure neighboring Lithuania, which has provided a safe haven to Belarusian opposition activists and is one of Lukashenko’s most vocal opponents, the 27-nation bloc has taken a stronger stance.

EU foreign ministers issued travel bans and asset freezes on 78 Belarus officials on Monday, as well as freezing the assets of eight “entities,” which are typically firms, banks, or organisations. The EU has imposed restrictive measures on 166 people and 15 entities in Belarus. Senior Belarus officials have also been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The economic measures that were approved on Thursday were also mentioned by the foreign ministers. Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said they would target “economic areas of special importance for Belarus and the regime’s income.”

Belarus reacted angrily to this, and issued a statement. (This is a brief piece.)