The EU has demanded that China provide reliable ‘proof’ that Peng Shuai is ‘free and not in danger.’

The European Union issued a statement on Tuesday demanding “verifiable proof” from China that tennis star Peng Shuai is safe, as well as an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault.

In early November, Peng, a three-time Olympian, published a social media post on her verified Weibo account detailing her charges against Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Communist Party’s powerful Standing Committee.

Peng’s account and the post were both promptly deleted. Peng then vanished, with no one seeing or hearing from the former world number one in doubles for more than two weeks.

Concerns over Peng’s well-being grew, with individuals inquiring “Where is Peng Shuai?” on social media.

On November 17, CGTN, a Chinese state news organization, tweeted a screenshot of an email they said came from Peng. The allegations were not true, according to the letter. The suspicious letter merely added to many people’s anxieties about Peng’s condition.

Peng reappeared on November 21, when she performed a video conference with Olympic authorities from Beijing. She informed International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach she was safe during the 30-minute chat, thanking everyone for their concern but requesting solitude.

Many people, though, were unconvinced by the video call. It was described as an example of China’s “coercion” and “propaganda apparatus” by a representative for Human Rights Watch. According to the Associated Press, “her recent public reappearance did not allay concerns about her safety and freedom.”

The EU demanded that China meet its “human rights duties” by confirming Peng’s location and undertaking a fair and transparent investigation.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“The EU joins rising international demands for guarantees that she is free and not under threat,” the EU stated in a statement. “In this vein, the EU has asked China to provide reliable verification of Peng Shuai’s safety, well-being, and whereabouts. The EU calls on Chinese authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent inquiry into her sexual assault allegations.” Peng joins a growing list of Chinese businesses, activists, and regular citizens who have vanished from public view in recent years after criticizing party officials or participating in anti-corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights crackdowns. This is a condensed version of the information.