The EU has decided to postpone trade talks with Australia as a result of the US-Australia submarine deal.

The Associated Press stated that trade discussions between the European Union and Australia have been postponed as a result of the Australian government’s decision to terminate a submarine contract with France in favor of a collaboration with the United States.

“The EU is not in the business of punishing anyone,” said EU Commission top spokesperson Eric Mamer, adding that the meeting was not postponed as a reprisal.

According to the Associated Press, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan expects to meet with his EU counterpart in November for negotiations.

“A free trade deal will strengthen our partnership, which is built on a common commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and economic openness,” Tehan said in a statement.

He went on to say that while he understood France’s outrage to the submarine purchase, “ultimately any nation must act in its national interest.”

In 2018, the EU began talks with Australia on a trade agreement. The 12th round of negotiations was supposed to take place via videoconference later this month.

In 2016, Australia agreed to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for 90 billion Australian dollars [$66 billion] with France’s majority-state-owned Naval Group. However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the deal last month as part of a US-UK partnership that will provide Australia with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

France was enraged by the move, which drew criticism from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The submarine row, according to an EU person familiar with the situation, played a role in the decision to postpone discussions this month, but emphasized that no deal was ready to be signed in any case. Because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, the person spoke anonymously.

France has charged the US and Australia of betrayal over the canceled deal and the secretly agreed new trilateral alliance. In response, France temporarily recalled its ambassador from Washington; no news on when a French ambassador will return to Australia.

According to EU data, the EU was Australia’s third-largest commercial partner in 2020, trailing only China and Japan and ahead of the US.

