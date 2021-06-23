The EU has been asked to abandon its ‘purist’ approach to Northern Ireland’s Brexit arrangement.

The United Kingdom has confessed that little progress has been achieved in avoiding a “sausage war” trade dispute with the European Union, with Brussels accused of taking a “purist” stance on the issue.

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has threatened to put elements of the Brexit deal involving Northern Ireland on hold in order to lower obstacles to goods travelling across the Irish Sea, potentially igniting a trade war with Brussels.

The two parties are at odds over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Deliveries of chilled meats, such as sausages and burgers, might be effectively barred from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland by the end of the month under the terms of the agreement.

The United Kingdom is considering unilaterally extending the grace period for sausage shipments, which Brussels has warned might lead to retribution.

“We definitely face a dilemma on the chilled meats issue,” Lord Frost told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

“We have asked and suggested to the EU that the best course of action would be to agree to extend the grace period, at least temporarily, to give the current discussions time to continue and find solutions.

“I’m still hopeful that they’ll agree to it since it seems like such a tiny subject to take such a purist stance on.

“We aren’t making much progress, but there is still some time until the deadline.”

“Obviously, if we can’t agree on it, we’ll have to explore all of our options,” he continued. At this time, I don’t want to commit ourselves to anything.

“It appears to us to be a very purist point for the EU to insist on, given that there is – as far as we are aware – no possibility of Great Britain sausages ending up in the single market.

"We are completely unaware of it.