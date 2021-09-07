The EU has asked the European Court of Justice to impose a “daily penalty” on Poland’s judicial system.

The European Union’s executive body has asked the European Court of Justice to financially punish Poland’s populist government, the latest stage in a years-long dispute concerning the country’s judicial system.

The European Commission has requested the European Court of Justice to “impose financial penalties on Poland in order to enforce compliance” with a July order. The issue centers on Poland’s Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, a body vested with the power to penalize judges by the right-wing ruling party.

“The judgements of the European Court of Justice must be recognized across the EU,” stated European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova in a tweet.

The chamber is claimed to be a tool for the ruling party to exert pressure on judges to rule in their favor. The EJC put the body on hold in June, but it has resisted the courts and is still operating.

The commission wants the EJC to levy a “daily penalty” on Poland until it cooperates with the EU, reforms its judicial system, and repeals new laws that the commission believes undermine judicial independence.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While Poland’s ruling party has filled the ranks of the highest courts, many lower court judges have acted independently and issued judgements that are contrary to the government’s interests.

The commission did not demand a specific sanction, but in the only previous such case involving Poland, a court ordered the Polish government to pay 100,000 euros ($119,000) every day until it complied in 2017. It’s unknown how long the ECJ will take to make a decision.

The EU’s executive body also took the first step in pursuing new legal action against Poland for failing to comply with a separate ECJ ruling that the country’s regulations for disciplining judges are in violation of EU law. Brussels has stated that if Warsaw does not answer satisfactorily within two months, the case would be remanded to the court.

Poland’s Justice Minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, stated in Warsaw that the EU has no jurisdiction to interfere in the organization of the legal system in EU countries, accusing the EU of treating Poland unfairly. He also accused the EU of fighting Poland’s legal system in a “hybrid war.”

