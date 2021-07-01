The EU envoy denies that the Northern Ireland Protocol is rigid.

The EU’s ambassador to the UK has retaliated against UK criticism, claiming that Brussels has turned its laws and regulations “on its heads” to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol’s success.

Joao Vale de Almeida made his remarks a day after a three-month “truce” was reached in the post-Brexit “sausage war,” which has prevented unfrozen British sausages and minced meat from reaching Northern Ireland since December 31.

Mr Vale de Almeida refuted claims that the EU was rigid or “legalistic” in its approach to the Northern Ireland agreement, highlighting the extending of a protocol grace period for chilled foods, as well as concessions to reduce Protocol obstacles for medicines, guiding dogs, cattle, and vehicle insurance.

However, he also stated that the EU will insist on the Protocol’s full implementation, which subjects Northern Ireland to around 300 EU rules and establishes an Irish Sea border for products from the United Kingdom.

In certain circumstances, such as with pharmaceuticals, we have entirely turned our norms inside out to discover a strong solution to a difficult problem.

“In certain areas, most notably on medicines, we have entirely flipped our regulations inside out to find a sound solution to an extraordinary challenge,” says Mr Vale de Almeida in a Daily Telegraph essay.

“Who said we didn’t give a damn? We are concerned. And, while we remain committed to the Protocol’s full implementation, we are also looking for innovative solutions.”

Since Brexit, unfrozen British sausages and minced meat have been prohibited from being marketed in the EU due to a lack of a veterinary agreement between the two parties.

Lord Frost, the Brexit Minister, has repeatedly accused the EU of lacking pragmatism in negotiations over the Protocol, which he claims has a chilling impact on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

The DUP further claims that Brussels is neglecting the unionist community’s concerns.

Before another grace period, Brussels has promised to change EU regulations to remove barriers to the delivery of life-saving generic pharmaceuticals to the NHS in Northern Ireland. (This is a brief piece.)