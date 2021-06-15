The EU and the US have reached an agreement to settle the Airbus-Boeing trade war.

According to the US trade envoy, the US and the European Union have achieved an agreement to resolve a debilitating dispute over subsidies to rival jet producers Boeing and Airbus, as well as phase out billions of dollars in punitive tariffs.

Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, said the two sides had reached an agreement on a five-year suspension of the tariffs at the center of the dispute.

They might be reintroduced, she warned, if US firms are unable to “compete fairly” with European firms.

As President Joe Biden met with EU leaders in Brussels, Ms Tai said, “Today’s announcement resolves a long-standing issue in the US-EU relationship.”

“Rather than attacking one of our closest allies, we’re finally banding together to face a common threat.”

Under Trump’s administration, the trade battle exploded, with tit-for-tat tariffs levied on a wide range of industries that had nothing to do with aircraft manufacture, including French winemakers, German cookie bakers, and US spirits manufacturers, among many others.

After the World Trade Organization (WTO) concluded that the EU had not complied with its decisions on subsidies for Airbus, which is located in France, the US placed duties on European exports worth up to 7.5 billion dollars in 2019.

After the WTO found that the US had paid improper subsidies to Seattle-based Boeing, the EU retaliated in November with up to four billion euros in punitive penalties.

The two sides agreed to halt tariffs in March, just weeks after Biden took office. The suspension began on March 11 and will last for four months. On July 11th, the new deal will go into effect.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our partnership because, after 17 years of disagreement, we are moving from litigation to cooperation on aircraft,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the EU’s executive branch, both sides agreed to work together to analyze and resolve “non-market actions by third parties that may undermine our big civil aircraft industries.”

