The Estate of Henrietta Lacks accuses a biotechnology company of profiting from her cells.

On Monday, Henrietta Lacks’ estate filed a lawsuit against a biotechnology corporation, accusing it of profiting off her cells, which were extracted from the Black woman in 1951 without her knowledge or consent.

According to the estate, doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital stole cells from Lacks 70 years ago as part of a “racially unfair medical system.” HeLa cells, which were obtained from Lacks’ tumor before she died of cervical cancer, were the first human cells to be successfully cloned and have been reproduced indefinitely since then.

According to the federal lawsuit, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. of Waltham, Massachusetts, deliberately mass-produced and sold Lacks’ HeLa cells without her or her family’s authorization.

The lawsuit claims that “Thermo Fisher Scientific knew that Ms. Lacks’ HeLa cells were taken but chose to utilize her body for profit anyway.”

“It’s absurd that this corporation believes they own the intellectual property rights to their grandmother’s cells. Why is it that they have intellectual property rights to her cells and may profit billions of dollars while her family, her flesh and blood, her Black children, get nothing?” questioned Ben Crump, one of the family’s attorneys, at a press conference outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore on Monday.

The cell lines were never sold or profited from by Johns Hopkins, but several companies have patented ways to use them. These distributors, according to Crump, have gained billions off the genetic material “taken” from Lacks’ body.

Christopher Seeger, another family attorney, hinted to similar allegations against other firms.

Thermo Fisher Scientific “shouldn’t feel too isolated,” Seeger added, because “they’re going to have a lot more company shortly.”

The complaint seeks the court to order Thermo Fisher Scientific to “disgorge to the Estate of Henrietta Lacks the whole sum of its net earnings obtained by commercializing the HeLa cell line.” It also wants Thermo Fisher Scientific to be barred from utilizing HeLa cells without the estate’s approval for the rest of its life.

The corporation claims to earn around $35 billion in annual revenue on its website. When contacted by phone, a corporate official declined to comment on the complaint right away.

