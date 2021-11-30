The escort of the ‘Wonderbra’ received £70,000 in costly gifts from an elderly’sugar daddy.’

Despite her lengthy criminal record, an escort who took £70,000 in gifts and cash from an elderly client was spared jail.

During a series of contacts in the Chester region, Tanya Rowe, 42, received substantial sums of money and gifts from an 83-year-old retired entrepreneur.

Rowe, who also went by the name Mia Cavalli, was accused immediately after meeting the wealthy retired entrepreneur in a fashionable Italian restaurant and receiving a £7,850 Rolex watch and a new car for her son.

Rowe, who claimed to be a manager at Cartiers jewellers, was given £300 in cash and costly presents by the senior on a regular basis.

After contacting Cartiers, a friend of the victim became suspicious of her. Rowe was subsequently taken into custody and charged. She was found not guilty of cheating the OAP, but she acknowledged to receiving money and gifts from him and pleaded guilty to a related allegation of possessing forged Cartier payslips that allowed her to rent out a £250,000 condominium.

She appeared for sentence for the payslips fraud via video link from her bedroom on Monday (November 29), claiming she was too ill to attend Chester Crown Court and suffering from mental health concerns.

After agreeing to “go straight,” she was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and required to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

The unnamed businessman denied having an affair with her, said he had no idea she was an escort, and claimed he had loaned Rowe the money expecting to be reimbursed.

During the trial, Rowe sent him a text message saying, “Darling I could run into you later and show you how happy I am x – while wearing my new watch lol.” “Are you excited?” wrote the pensioner, “I O Yes.” He was reportedly said to have ordered a gold sex assist for his young lover, DVDs from the Nice ‘n’ Naughty adult boutique in Chester, and told her to meet for a supper in the city wearing “loose bra, no knickers.”

