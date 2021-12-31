The error 50p coin sells for £510 on eBay, and there are many more out there.

On eBay, a 50p coin with a manufacturing error sold for £510.

According to Mirror Online, the faulty piece has been “double struck,” which implies a design has been pressed on twice.

Despite its unique appearance, the blunder makes the piece extremely valuable to collectors.

“Double struck coins can be either on-centre or off-centre,” the vendor claimed in the eBay item description.

“As varied as the amount of strikes that can occur are the reasons for multiple strikes.

“There are several ejection failures that prohibit a planchet from properly discharging from the striking chamber.”

The typical picture of Britannia is evident in the center of the coin, but the top of the design has been pressed again, as the head of Britannia can also be seen at the bottom left corner.

In the second strike, you can make out the letters “E” and “W” from the word “NEW” as well as the letter “P” from the word “PENCE.”

After a seven-day auction, the coin drew 19 offers and sold for £510.

The eBay listing can be found here.

Error coins are extremely desirable to collectors because they may be one-of-a-kind or limited-edition.

It’s not always apparent how many times an error has occurred, but numerous “double struck” incorrect coins have recently been reported.

Collectors are advised to do their homework before purchasing any coins, as there are a lot of fakes out there.

Coin experts like Coin Hunter can help determine whether a piece is genuine, and you may even request that the Royal Mint verify pieces.