The Epstein Theatre in Liverpool is reopening after a 19-month hiatus.

For the first time since March 2020, Liverpool’s beloved Epstein Theatre is poised to reopen its doors.

The popular theatre, which has been in administration since 2017, will reopen before Christmas under new management.

Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture comprising Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Chantelle Nolan, and Jane Joseph, who took over the iconic Hanover Street venue this week, is the new crew.

Jason Donovan will star in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, which will be performed at the Empire Theatre.

An announcement is expected this week about a Christmas pantomime that is already in the works ahead of the holiday season.

The theatre’s name will remain the same, and it will continue to operate as a mixed-programme variety venue.

Bill Elms has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 30 years. He is the director of Bill Elms Associates, a Liverpool-based arts public relations firm, as well as a theatre producer with Bill Elms Productions.

Bill will take on the roles of artistic and communications director for the facility.

The Epstein Theatre’s new artistic and operational director is Chantelle Nolan, who is currently the general manager at St Helens Theatre Royal.

She is one half of the extremely successful Regal Entertainments Ltd, which has run St Helens Theatre Royal for the past 20 years, with her mother Jane Joseph.

Chantelle also directs and organizes three annual pantomimes in St Helens. At The Epstein Theatre, Regal Entertainments Ltd will now produce three in-house pantomimes every year.

The theatre entered into administration in December 2017 and was controlled by administrators until March 2020, when it closed its doors as part of the government’s national Covid-19 blackout.

“I’m really happy to have been successful in the joint offer for the lease of The Epstein Theatre,” Bill Elms, artistic and communications director at Epstein Entertainments Ltd, stated.

"I'm really happy to have been successful in the joint offer for the lease of The Epstein Theatre," Bill Elms, artistic and communications director at Epstein Entertainments Ltd, stated.

"This is a facility I've admired for many years and is one of Liverpool's most important historical and cultural treasures." With a vision to put the venue among the most productive venues in the industry – we'll be displaying established – I'm eager to play a part in both enhancing and reinforcing its future.