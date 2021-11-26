The ‘epidemic of violence against women and girls in Merseyside’ sends a strong message.

Commissioner Emily Spurrell of Merseyside Police issued a strong statement against the “epidemic of violence against women and girls in Merseyside.”

After the deaths of a 47-year-old lady and a 12-year-old daughter, police opened two murder investigations.

At around 4.55 p.m. yesterday, a woman, 47, was discovered deceased at a residence in Stoneycroft.

‘She was just a child,’ says an outraged Steve Rotheram of Ava White’s’senseless’ death, 12Three males were detained on suspicion of murder on Thursday and are still being held.

Two of the guys are from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and one is from Norris Green, aged 46.

Following the death of Liverpool teenager Ava White, police opened a second murder investigation.

At roughly 8.39 p.m., police discovered her unconscious on the ground, barely hours after the Christmas light turn on, with a member of the public administering first aid.

Four boys, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They were all identified as being from the Toxteth area.

“It is incredibly terrible to hear the news this morning of two lives lost in our city, a 47-year-old mother and 12-year-old Ava White,” the Police Commissioner stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday. My heartfelt condolences go out to all of the families who have been affected by these tragic events.

“In connection with both occurrences, Merseyside Police have initiated two murder investigations and made a number of arrests.”

“We celebrated the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls yesterday, and we awoke this morning to the awful news of two women’s murders. Nobody should be in any doubt that violence against women and girls is on the rise in Merseyside and across the country.

“To keep women and girls safe, we must all fight together to eradicate misogyny, violence, and abuse.”

“It hurts my heart to think that a young girl in our town has died as a result of an act of senseless violence.

“Clearly, there is more work to be done in order to combat violent violence and keep our communities safe. This is a responsibility that we all bear. Merseyside Police, our partners, and everyone else.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”