The epidemic of the Coronavirus devastated the tourism economy in Northern Ireland in an instant, according to government figures.

The sector went from a record-breaking year in 2019 with 5.3 million tourists spending an estimated £1 billion, aided by the return of The Open to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951, to a 77 percent decline in hotel rooms sold and a 73 percent drop in air passengers using local airports.

According to Geraldine Fee, head of tourism at the Department of the Economy, 2019 marked the end of a “decade of investment.”

“Things were looking up until the pandemic broke out in early 2020, which had an immediate, huge, and unprecedented impact on the sector,” she told the Stormont Economy Committee.

“Overnight, the pandemic effectively wiped off the industry.”

The department provided more than £513 million in financial assistance to 47,128 people who applied for a variety of programs to help them weather the economic crisis.

However, a “much higher number” of workers in tourism and hospitality were furloughed, with the accommodation and food services industry accounting for one out of every eight of the 6,000 layoffs verified by May 2021.

The department has unveiled an economic recovery action plan that includes £32 million in tourism investment.

A steering group for tourist revival has also been formed.

The committee also heard from John McGrillen, the chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, and Niall Gibbons, the chief executive of Tourism Ireland.

Mr McGrillen described how businesses may get help with their websites to help them secure future reservations and run advertising efforts to attract visitors.

He said the department’s holiday at home voucher scheme, which was introduced earlier this year, is “up and running” later this year, when travel demand slows after the normally busy summer months.

However, he cautioned that, unlike the high street voucher plan, there may not be a coupon available for every home in Northern Ireland, and they will operate within the available budget.

"The goal of that program is to generate new demand when things start to slow down and make sure we have customers coming through the doors.