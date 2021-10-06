The epic 1977 Ramones and Talking Heads show at Eric’s in Liverpool is remembered.

Few places in Liverpool have the same legendary standing as Eric’s on Mathew Street.

During its heyday, Eric’s hosted acts such as The Buzzcocks, The Clash, Joy Division, The Slits, Talking Heads, The Stranglers, and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

The Sex Pistols played their one and only Liverpool show at the club, although The Ramones’ return to the UK in 1977 was the venue’s most memorable performance.

Eric’s first opened in the basement of The Fruit Exchange on Victoria Street on October 1, 1976, with performances by The Runaways and that fateful The Sex Pistols show.

Roger Eagle and Ken Testi (manager of Deaf School, a cult Liverpool band) founded the club, which was later joined by Pete Fulwell (soon-to-be manager of Liverpool bands It’s Immaterial and The Christians).

Eric’s was created as a parody of disco clubs with names like Tiffany’s.

Eric’s has relocated to Mathew Street, directly across from the Cavern Club.

The club featured cutting-edge bands of the day, with Punk, post-Punk, and New Wave performers on the main stages.

For the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen and Wah!, Eric’s is credited with igniting a vibrant culture in Liverpool and the surrounding environs. Heat is gaining traction.

Eric’s was raided by police in March 1980 in connection with drug offenses.

The Psychedelic Furs and Wah! were the last acts to perform at the club. Heat.

But, before it closed, the club pulled off a major coup by hosting The Ramones, a band who had already amassed a massive following following the release of their 1977 albums Leave Home and Rocket to Russia.

With their characteristic black leather jackets, the band would forever symbolize the Punk image.

The Ramones paid a visit to North West England on May 19, 1977, as part of their European tour.

This meant that the original Ramones lineup remained intact, with Tommy Ramone on drums, until his departure in 1978.

The event at Eric’s marked the start of their British tour, which included stops in Leeds, London, and Glasgow.

Co-headlining with up-and-coming New York rockers Talking. “The summary has come to an end.”