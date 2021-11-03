The EPA has ordered the city of Michigan to repair pipes and better inform residents in order to help end the water crisis.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered a Michigan city to fix its pipes and keep the public informed about the ongoing lead contamination problem that is hurting the city’s inhabitants.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a press statement on Tuesday advising residents of Benton Harbor, Michigan, about the executive order being implemented to address recent violations discovered during a joint federal-state inspection of the water system. The federal Safe Drinking Water Act governs the executive order.

In a press release, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan remarked, “The people of Benton Harbor have endured for far too long.” “EPA is actively engaged and working to support the community, and we are taking a key next step today to assure safe and reliable drinking water.” “Lead exposure in youngsters can have irreversible and life-long health consequences, such as lower IQ, attention, and academic achievement,” Regan added. “To increase resiliency and protect people from lead, Benton Harbor’s water infrastructure, like that of many other cities around the country, requires upgrades and investments.” The EPA is recommending that Benton Harbor:Inform people when exceeding lead action levels are identified in drinking water, as required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Chlorine disinfection applications should be understood.

Residual disinfectants and other byproducts should be subjected to stringent regulations.

At treatment plans, make filter repairs.

Analyze options for long-term operation and maintenance of the water system with the help of an independent third-party.

The EPA is also offering Benton Harbor the chance to hire a compliance advisor who will provide direct, one-on-one technical help to the water system’s system operators.

Benton Harbor isn’t the only community that has had significant water system infrastructure difficulties.

According to a report released earlier this month by Hamtramck, Michigan officials, lead levels in the city’s water are 17 parts per billion (ppb), exceeding the state’s action level of 15 ppb.

According to a news statement from the city of Hamtramck, “the aim for lead in drinking water is 0 ppb,” and “there is no safe level of lead in the blood.” Residents of Hamtramck will receive free water filters thanks to a partnership between the city and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

