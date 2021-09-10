The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting information from Union Pacific on a ‘contaminated’ site near a Texas cancer cluster.

Following requests from the local government to assist in the cleanup of a hazardous waste site in Houston located near two cancer clusters, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is collecting information from Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR).

Following up on severe concerns voiced by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner regarding pollution and cleanup at the Houston Wood Preserving Works site, the EPA’s acting assistant administrator, Barry Breen, wrote to CEO Lance Fritz. They also want to know how much the UPRR knows about the pollution and what it’s doing to clean it up.

“The United States Environmental Protection Agency is committed to advancing environmental justice and incorporating equity considerations into all aspects of our work, including permitting, enforcement, and cleanup activities under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), to ensure that historic and ongoing impacts of contamination on overburden communities are fully considered and addressed,” according to the statement. “As this work progresses, I write to provide the EPA’s perspective on the UPRR site and to express our agency’s commitment to resolving Houston’s Greater Fifth Ward, Denver Harbor, Trinity Gardens, and Kashmere Gardens areas’ substantial and unequal environmental burdens.”

Following a January 2021 report from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services that found occurrences of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adult kidney and renal pelvis cancers around the UPRR site, the EPA said that substantial data has illustrated the severity of the pollution and the subsequent health impacts on the community living near the site.

The former wood treatment plant closed in the 1980s, yet it now rates in the top 80% of the EPA’s 11 environmental justice indices, including possible diesel matter exposure, air toxics cancer risk, respiratory dangers, and more.

Children in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Garden regions, both mostly Black communities, were found to have contracted the disease.