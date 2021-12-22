The entire list of affected postcodes and Royal Mail delivery delays may be found here.

Following delays in processing, Royal Mail has indicated that there may be delays in items being delivered.

Staff at Royal Mail have indicated that they will do their best to deliver items on schedule, although they have been experiencing delays this week.

Some things may have been sent later than expected because not all mail was processed or dispatched on time.

On Monday and Tuesday, a list of mailing centers that encountered delays, as well as the impacted postcodes, was released.

Warrington Mail Centre and Chester Mail Centre were among them.

Royal Mail updated its website on Wednesday, December 22 to report that deliveries are continuing as usual across most of the UK, with personnel aiming to deliver to all addresses six days a week.

However, “due to local concerns such as Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local variables,” this “may temporarily not be practicable.”

Warrington (WA1 to WA2 and WA4 to WA5) and St. Helens DO (WA9 to WA11)Basildon DO (SS13, SS14, SS15 and SS16)Belfast West DO (BT10 – BT12 and BT17)Bredbury DO (SK6)Burnham On Crouch DO (CM0 8)Chelmsford DO (CM1 to CM3)East Dulwich (SE22)Finsbury Park DO ( (RM3)

Shrewsbury DO (SY1 to SY5)South Croydon DO (CR2)St. Helens DO (WA9 to WA11)Stocksbridge DO (S36)Sydenham DO (SE26)Tredegar DO (NP22 and NP24)Upminster DO (RM14)Upton DO (CH30 and CH49)Warrington DO (WA1 to WA2 and WA4 to WA5)Warrington DO (WA1 to WA2 and WA4 (SW19)

“We attempt to deliver to all addresses we have mail for six days a week,” according to the website. This may be temporally impossible in a small number of local offices due to local concerns such as COVID-related self-isolation, high levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local reasons.

“In those circumstances, we’ll rotate deliveries to reduce individual client delays.” We also provide focused assistance to such offices in order to address their issues and restore our service to the high standard that our clients expect.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

