The entire family mysteriously dies minutes after entering the sauna of a 5-star hotel.

Last week, authorities discovered a Russian family of four dead in the sauna of a fancy hotel outside Tirana, Albania’s capital.

Sergey Burenkov, 60, his wife Natalya Burenkova, 58, the couple’s daughter Katya, 31, and her partner Nikita Belousov, 37, were discovered dead at the Gloria Palace Hotel in Qerret at around 10:20 p.m. last Friday, according to 7News.com.au.

According to The New York Post, a staff member of the five-star hotel discovered the bodies one hour after the family checked in while delivering their meal order.

“I said that the drinks and fruit were ready many times.

When no one responded, I entered the sauna and saw them all. One individual was lying on a sunbed, while the other two were sitting on sauna seats. Last but not least, he was sitting in the pool with his legs in the water “The newspaper reported the worker as saying.

The four tourists died of asphyxia, according to Albanian police. According to the 7News.com.au article, they perished within minutes of each other after entering the sauna.

The family may have been murdered, according to police investigating the murders, but no other information about the claim have been released.

Additionally, authorities had suspicions that the case involved murder, but it was still too early to determine how it was perpetrated.

Authorities are currently looking at whether the sauna’s ventilation system was defective. The sauna and its ventilation system, on the other hand, were found to be in perfect working order.

Claims that the deaths were caused by chlorine in a pool were apparently disputed by the Russian embassy in Tirana. Other theories indicated that alcohol poisoning may have caused the fatalities, but they were also dismissed because the family members did not drink.

Following the incident, the entire hotel staff was questioned.

News.com.au quoted a representative as stating, “We are all shocked by the case in issue.”

“The situation and the reasons for it are unknown. We are awaiting professional advice and a forensic report “Added the spokesman.

According to The Washington Post, tourism has become a big economy in Albania, a Western Balkan country with 300 miles of coastline.