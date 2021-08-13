The English Women’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championships will be held at Wallasey Golf Club.

The English Women’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championships will be held at Wallasey Golf Club from August 17 to August 19.

“Please feel free to come down and join us on the links to see the greatest amateurs in ladies golf from the UK and abroad,” a club official said.

“Wallasey Golf Club, the home of Stableford, will provide a true test of links golf; the course is in excellent shape, and fans will have excellent viewing opportunities. The clubhouse serves a variety of food and beverages throughout the day.”

Annabell Fuller, 18, of Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, won the event last year.

With rounds of 71, 68, 73, and 70, the teenager finished the week at six under par.

Fuller, a Roehampton Golf Club member, won by three strokes over nearest opponent Emma Allen. Allen finished the week with a four-over par final round and a three-under par total.