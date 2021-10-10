The energy price cap will be maintained this winter, according to the Business Secretary.

Maintaining the energy price cap will prevent instant bill hikes for millions of customers, the Business Secretary has pledged, as he opposes a boost to help businesses.

After some businesses advocated for an increase to avoid collapses due to the energy crisis, Kwasi Kwarteng remarked that keeping the cap in place this winter is “non-negotiable for me.”

However, he did not propose any more support for failing businesses, despite calls from executives and some Tory MPs for help to keep them afloat as wholesale costs rise.

Boris Johnson reportedly travelled to Marbella to holiday in a luxury villa on the Costa del Sol as ministers face pressure to prevent businesses from grinding to a halt and warnings about a cost of living catastrophe.

Downing Street would not deny that the Prime Minister had visited Spain, and declined to specify whether he was working at No 10 or at Chequers, as is customary.

Mr. Kwarteng sought to reassure the public about “the safety net that we have in place to protect customers from immediate price increases this Christmas, and to guarantee that everyone gets the supplies they need.”

“Despite some pressuring me to raise the cap, I am certain it is here to stay and will remain at the same level throughout the winter,” he wrote in the Sunday Express. “It’s non-negotiable for me to keep this protection in place.” Some energy companies have stated that the cap is “unfit for purpose” and have urged for revisions and emergency assistance to avoid collapses, which will increase public expenditures.

“The price limit as a mechanism is not suitable for industry, nor is it fit for customers,” Paul Richards, the chief executive of Together Energy, which he claims is presently losing money, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He claims that the cap is now “too good to be true” for customers, and that when it changes in April as a result of one of Ofgem’s twice-yearly reviews, it will feel like a “very, very awful deal.”

“There is no doubt that there will be a big penalty paid by customers for failed providers,” said Derek Lickorish, non-executive chairman of Utilita Energy. For every 200,000 customers, that’s much over £100 million.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”