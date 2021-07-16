The ending of the lockdown on July 19 brought ‘sheer relief’ to a well-known Anfield pub owner.

The owner of a well-known Anfield bar has expressed her relief at the news that Covid restrictions would be eased next week, but is confident that lockdown limits will be reinstated later this year.

Kate Stewart, the owner of The Sandon, a famous pub known as the “birthplace of Liverpool FC,” said the terrible outbreak had cost her nearly £2 million in revenue, prompting her to consider leaving the industry completely.

She spoke to the ECHO shortly after Boris Johnson said that the legal prohibitions on wearing masks, table service, the ‘rule of six’ indoors, and the prohibition on nightclubs opening will all be lifted on July 19.

Despite the removal of legislative prohibitions, the PM stated that Covid passport checks and masks in enclosed settings will be “encouraged.”

Ms Stewart slammed the government’s handling of hospitality and muddled message, calling it a “utter joke.”

“I’m in charge of almost 120 people,” she explained. This means we’ll be back up to full capacity in August. We’ll have all of our employees back, no one on furlough, and we’ll be able to continue operating as usual.

“I was coming to the point where I didn’t know how much longer I could keep this place closed, especially because it was costing me £20,000 a month to keep it closed.”

Ms Stewart claimed the pandemic had cost the pub roughly £2 million, but she is optimistic about the coming weeks.

“It’s about how confident people are, but after seeing how everyone acted in celebrating England, overflowing the streets and joining together, I’m convinced we’ll be back to full capacity and revenue.

“Over the previous few months, I believe everyone has relaxed and stopped wearing face masks. Everyone has gathered in homes and at parties, and they are ready to resume their normal lives.

“I think we’ll be fine as long as everyone is aware of the hazards and responsible – washing our hands and doing everything else.”

