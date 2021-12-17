The encrochat suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old guy who is being kept in jail.

In their Operation Venetic investigation into the usage of encrypted phones, known as Encrochat, detectives have charged a man.

James Birch, of Tuebrook’s Brookbridge Road, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal offenses, including conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.

On Thursday, December 16, the 35-year-old appeared in Wirral Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

His case has been rescheduled for a pre-trial hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, January 13.

