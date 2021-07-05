The EncroChat gang of ‘Billy Whizz’ moved nearly £500,000 at breakneck speed.

A narcotics gang in EncroChat trafficked approximately £500,000 worth of amphetamine emblazoned with images of The Beano character Billy Whizz.

The St Helens-based organized crime ring not only sold around 50 kilograms of amphetamine, but also cocaine across the UK.

Speed, whizz, and Billy Whizz are all nicknames for amphetamine, the latter named after a famous character from a children’s comic.

Photos of the drug, which was ready for distribution, were packed with photographs of a fictional youngster who can run extremely fast.

After initiating an undercover surveillance operation into the gang’s activities in February 2020, police from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) busted the group.

According to NWROCU, the inquiry uncovered a “large-scale drug distribution business with ties all over the UK.”

However, it was EncroChat conversations obtained in April 2020 as part of a hack of the encrypted mobile phone network adored by gangsters that gave authorities the further proof they needed to bust the drug trafficking ring.

Ricardo Hughes, also known as “NovaCoast,” David Hunter, and Christopher Dooley, alias “OctoOx,” were identified as key players in the scheme, distributing both Class A cocaine and Class B amphetamine across the United Kingdom.

Hunter was also collaborating with others to distribute ketamine, a Class B restricted substance.

Between February 2020 and March 2021, the gang purchased and sold more than 49kg of amphetamine valued up to £490,000.

Hughes, Hunter, and Dooley were among the six members of the group jailed on Friday at Liverpool Crown Liverpool Crown Court.

Hughes, 53, of Rock Lane, Widnes, was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for conspiring to provide Class A and B narcotics by arranging drug transfers between third parties and the gang.

Hunter, 48, of Larch Close, Billinge, St Helens, was found guilty of conspiracy to provide Class A and B narcotics and was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.

Dooley, 35, from St Helens and described as a “trusted lieutenant,” was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiracy to provide Class A and B narcotics.

Stephen, the “reliable courier,” is the fourth man. The summary comes to a close.