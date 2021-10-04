The EncroChat gang made £182,000 from their cocaine and heroin business.

Three members of the EncroChat drug gang made £182,000 selling cocaine and heroin out of Liverpool in three months.

The group smuggled Class A drugs out of Liverpool into Preston, Carlisle, and Scotland between April 1, 2020, and June 10, 2020.

Wesley Harriot, the group’s kingpin, utilized encrypted mobile phones called EncroChat phones to communicate with his collaborators and organize the trafficking of heroin and cocaine.

After police raided residences, a 77-year-old man was named as one of four suspects.

Harriot’s job in the group was to organize 11 drug runs, in which he directed couriers Paul Harrison and Shaun Burns to collect and distribute drugs from Liverpool and transport them to Preston, Carlisle, and Scotland.

At a wholesale price of between £264,000 and £405,580, a total of 7kg of cocaine and 5kg of heroin were distributed.

The drugs lines made an average of £2,000 every day and a total of £180,000 over the three-month period.

As part of Operation Silk, which targets the supply of Class A drugs, the gang members were apprehended and charged.

They were charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and conspiring to supply heroin, both of which are Class A drugs.

The trio were sentenced to more than 22 years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, September 30.

Harriot, 29, was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison with no permanent abode. Burns, 29, of Parkfield Crescent, Lea, Preston, received a five-and-a-half-year sentence, while Harrison, 34, of no fixed address, received a six-year sentence.

“We are dedicated to combating and interrupting drug-dealing activities and protecting vulnerable people of society,” said Det Insp Roger Ashcroft of Lancashire Police.

“Anyone concerned about illegal behavior in their neighborhood should notify the police, and we will act on that information and take proper action.”

Anyone with suspicions of drug sales or other criminal behavior in their neighborhood can call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Proceeds of Crime Application has been filed and a hearing date has been set for February 20, 2022.