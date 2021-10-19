The Emmerdale cast explains how they shot the nerve-wracking rope bridge sequence.

Manpreet Sharma and Charles Anderson were shown falling from a suspended rope bridge and plunging into the waters of a canyon below in Friday night’s episode of Emmerdale.

Fans complimented the show on Twitter, with Karen saying: “@emmerdale #supersoap week, that rope bridge is my worst nightmare. It was a fantastic episode, and everyone did a fantastic job.” Le-Le wrote: “@emmerdale, you’re amazing. I’m furious with you, but that episode was fantastic! Well done, everyone! During survival week on Emmerdale, David makes a major blunder. “That bridge drop was spectacular – it looked like something out of Fast and Furious!” she added. Sharon revealed: “Emmerdale was at its best in last night’s episode. I’m looking forward to the rest of this week’s episodes. Everyone did an outstanding job. First-class service.” Emmerdale’s characters are taking part in an outdoor challenge event this week, which has been dubbed “survival week.”

Survival Week was well-planned and executed, but viewers are left wondering how the life-threatening stunts are carried out.

On the soap, Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson, said: “We were around 60 feet over the water, so we were at a great height.

“When the visual effects are applied, it will appear that the rope bridge is hung between two cliffs, but it is actually attached to a crane on one side.

“It didn’t look particularly inviting, but the way they built and planned it looked wonderful.”

Manpreet Sharma’s Emmerdale co-star Rebecca Sarker told ITV: “We had a fantastic stunt team that took care of any issues we had, so we felt completely safe and protected.

“However, when you’re hung with no safety belt on a Tarzan-like rope bridge with a 60-foot drop below into a water-filled quarry, your heart can’t help but skip a beat or two.”

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) will be seen clinging to the collapsing bridge in tonight’s episode.

Will they perish in the canyon’s waters as well?