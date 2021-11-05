The Emmerdale actress has left the show to advocate against Covid.

A former Emmerdale actor has left the show to protest Covid’s regulations.

Fans of the long-running soap will recognize John Bowe as Lawrence White, who he played from 2014 until 2018.

During a heated debate with anti-vaxxers, the 71-year-old disclosed his new job on Twitter.

“I’ve ended my 50-year career,” he stated. Because of my stance, my family is suffering emotionally and financially. But I’m dead set on putting a stop to this s***show.

“I joined the @reformparty uk and am in continuous contact with the leadership because I believe this is the only route out of this misery.”

The actor, who is from Greasby on the Wirral, is also known to Coronation Street fans for his portrayal as Duggie Ferguson.

He’s been outspoken on social media about his opposition to the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

However, the actor also used the platform to discuss how he “almost died” last year after catching Covid.

“I have nearly died twice in my life,” John tweeted in April 2020. It was only last week.

“The gauze that separates life and death is incredibly thin and oh so easy to slide through.”

“Beware the masses’ fickleness, selfishness, and stupidity,” he continued. Come on, United Kingdom. We’re capable of more.

“Stand steadfast and strong behind our leaders, who are working with us to find a path out of this sticky bog. #StayHomeSaveLives.”