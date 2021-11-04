The emergency entry to Liverpool John Lennon Airport is blocked by piles of fly-tipped garbage.

A road at the back of Liverpool John Lennon airport has been covered in piles of fly-tipped garbage.

The Washington Newsday obtained images of mountains of trash thrown across the road leading to the emergency services door at the back of the airport.

Julie Prior, whose son discovered the trash while walking the dog yesterday evening (November 3), described it as “severe.”

Ms. Prior, who is 62 years old, told The Washington Newsday: “I’m not sure who dumped it. There was American cuisine, a garbage bag, and an ironing board on the table.

“At the bend to the emergency service entrance, it was obstructing the road.

“Although there is some dumping in the region, it is usually just a sofa or something similar. This is ridiculous.” Food products such as Twinkies, Cheetos, and Fanta can be seen in bags and boxes in the photographs.

Other shots depict toys and metal fragments.

Ms Prior expressed her disappointment with the trash, stating that residents are attempting to clean up Speke.

She stated, ” “Fly-tipping is prevalent in Speke, particularly in the alleyways.

“They must believe they can get away with it because this road is out of the way.

“We’re trying to clean up Speke, and it’s becoming better in certain areas, but why? Simply dispose of it in a landfill.” On the Facebook page Speke Past & Present, several locals expressed their displeasure with the post.

“Unless this stuff is extremely out of date too (sic), the ‘dumpers’ should have had the decency to donate it to a local foodbank,” one reader said, before adding, “Unless this stuff is very out of date too (sic), the ‘dumpers’ should have had the decency to donate it to a local foodbank.”