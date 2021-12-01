The ’embarrassing’ Christmas decorations have left the town ‘ashamed.’

A Merseyside town has been chastised for its “embarrassing” Christmas decorations in the town centre.

Every year as the festive season approaches, St Helens town centre displays a giant Christmas tree and decorations, but locals have been underwhelmed with the council’s efforts this year.

People took to Facebook to express their dissatisfaction with the town’s Christmas display.

The town’s lights were supposed to be turned on on Saturday, November 27th, however it was postponed owing to Storm Arwen’s terrible weather.

The townsfolk, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the degree of decorations throughout the town and the condition of the enormous Christmas tree in Church Square.

“It’s embarrassing compared to other locations,” one homeowner stated.

While some likened the town’s display to that of adjacent towns such as Warrington and Wigan, others compared the town’s show to that of other nearby towns.

“I went to Warrington this week and theirs are excellent, truly Christmassy and puts ours to disgrace,” a local commented.

“I’m really sick up with the council being blamed for not doing anything when we have a lot of people in the community who care and want to do something,” said Yvonne Godbold, a resident of St Helens, who recommended that people join together and decorate the tree themselves.

It’s not fair that people have to suffer so much due to a lack of funding when we can all do something nice to show we care about our community. Christmas has been terrible in our town the last few years, and it would show everyone in our town that we are not going to let it go down without a fight, and give people a chance to show some love and Christmas spirit when the town needs it the most.”

Yvonne also recommended that the community band together to decorate the tree themselves via a local community Facebook group called People of St Helens.

Her article attracted over 100 likes and nearly 80 comments, with many people agreeing that they should help.

"Our Christmas lights in St Helens Town Centre have not yet been switched on, so people will not be able to see the full impact until after this Thursday's event," a representative for St Helens Borough Council stated.