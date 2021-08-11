The Elite Specialization Beta for ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons’ has been announced, with dates and information on how to participate.

For a limited period, all players will be able to try out the new Elite Specializations for “Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons” during a live beta test.

The “End Of Dragons” expansion will return the game to Cantha, an Asia-inspired region with towering mountain peaks, dense flora, and more deadly groups and animals to battle. While the region will not be available during the live beta test, players will be able to try out the new specialities, which are all based on Cantha’s narrative.

Fortunately, everyone with a valid “Guild Wars 2” account is eligible to participate in the beta test. This includes free-to-play accounts of players who have not purchased either of the expansions or “End Of Dragons” in advance. The beta will begin on August 17 and end on August 21.

On the character pick screen, players will see three new character slots if they log in at this time. The three Elite Specializations that will be available during the first testing phase will occupy these slots. These slots can only be occupied by beta characters, and they will all be deleted once the testing period is over.

In “Guild Wars 2,” test characters can visit any of the existing areas and activities. These new specializations can be tried out in instanced content, open world areas, and even PvP and WvW modes.

Only the Elite Specialization of the Mesmer class has been confirmed to be part of the initial beta test. Based on the designs of the characters in their concept art, the other two specializations are thought to be those for the Necromancer and the Guardian. The main hand of the Necromancer specialization will be a pistol, while the off-hand slot of the Guardian will be a sword.

During the previous development stream, the Mesmer’s Virtuoso speciality was revealed. Power-based qualities, a main-hand dagger weapon, and ephemeral blades replace the Mesmer’s profession skills in this specialty.

ArenaNet’s Twitch channel will host a devstream on Friday, August 13 to showcase the two other specialities.